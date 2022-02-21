BJP threatens 72-hours bandh if voting is blocked in WB civic polls

Ahead of the February 27 municipality elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari warned Trinamool Congress (TMC) led government in West Bengal that if the voting is blocked on polling day than BJP will call a bandh for 72 hours.

While campaigning in the upcoming Contai Municipality elections in East Midnapore district, Suvendu said, “If the voting is blocked on polling day, then there will be ‘Bandh’ for 72 hours. Everything will be blocked after 6:00 pm in Nimtala, Maniktata and other areas.”

The West Bengal Election Commission will also conduct the civic polls for 108 other municipalities on February 27. This comes as BJP claims that there are regular instances of their candidates being intimidated, getting life threats during election times. While talking to media after campaigning in Tamluk, the BJP leader hit out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) led government and said “Police and TMC are the same. There is no difference between police and Trinamool.”

“The whole TMC is operated by the police department as police collect money by allowing vehicles transporting coal, sand and deliver the cash to Kolkata,” he alleged. Asked about cattle smuggling kingpin Enamul Haque arrested by ED, Suvendu, Adhikari said “Enamul means Trinamool, the agency will do their job.”