BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over deteriorating law and order in Bengal, compares chaos to Bangladesh violence

BJP leader Amit Malviya has raised alarm over what he perceives as the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal, pointing out a string of recent violent incidents that have left the state’s residents in fear.

In a sharply worded statement posted on X, Malviya slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to control the rising unrest.

“The law and order situation in West Bengal is spiralling out of control, rapidly resembling the chaos seen in Bangladesh,” Malviya wrote, drawing an alarming parallel that has stirred political debate.

His statement followed a particularly violent incident earlier that day in Murshidabad District. Malviya recounted how Mamata Banerjee’s supporters, whom he described as extremists, had vandalised and set fire to shops and properties owned by Hindus in Patikabari Bazar, located in Nawda Block.

“Just a few hours ago, Mamata Banerjee’s extremist supporters vandalised and set fire to shops and properties owned by Hindus at Patikabari Bazar in Nawda Block, Murshidabad District. This is not an isolated incident — in the past 48 hours, multiple reports of Hindu temples being desecrated have emerged,” he added, underlining the broader nature of the violence that has been taking place.

Malviya’s post was not just a critique of Mamata Banerjee’s leadership but also a call for urgent intervention. He expressed concern over the inability of Bengal’s leadership to restore order and called for immediate action from the central government.

“If Bengal Home Minister Mamata Banerjee is incapable of handling the situation, she must ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to requisition central forces immediately to restore normalcy,” he demanded.

As Malviya’s statement gained traction online, political tensions in West Bengal were further exacerbated, with both the state government and BJP supporters exchanging sharp rebuttals. The call for central forces has ignited a fresh political storm, as Bengal remains on edge.