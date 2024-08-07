BJP ridicules Saugata Roy’s call for nationwide adoption of Bengal’s ‘Maoist Control Model’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today mocked Trinamul Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy for suggesting that the West Bengal government’s “Maoist Control model” be implemented nationwide. BJP’s West Bengal coobserver and national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya described Mr Roy’s suggestion as laughable. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also sharply rebuffed Mr Roy’s proposal on the floor of the Lok Sabha, criticising the notion.

Mr Malviya highlighted the contradictions in the TMC’s stance, pointing out that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had previously allied with Maoists to gain power, even integrating some into her party. Mr Malviya noted that on 18 May, 2024, Miss Banerjee publicly acknowledged that notorious Maoist Chhatradhar Mahato, accused of multiple murders, had held positions in TMC since 2008. “She credited him with establishing TMC’s presence in the Junglemahal region. Upon assuming power, Miss Banerjee reportedly labeled a farmer as a Maoist for questioning the rising price of manure, resulting in his immediate arrest.

Similarly, she accused a student of being a Maoist for challenging her on TMC leaders’ character assassination of rape victims. Ironically, the interviewer at the time is now a TMC MP,” Mr Malviya tweeted. Recently, Professor Saugata Roy himself faced threats when TMC goon Jayanta Sinha was arrested for whipping people, with his followers demanding his immediate release. “It is not just audacious but laughable for the TMC to tout their efforts as a ‘model’ to emulate,” Mr Malviya concluded.

