BJP-police clash at Salt Lake on SSC scam

The route of the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam is so deep, CBI could unearth the big shots of 14-floor state administrative headquarters very soon for their involvement. So, the police are desperate to prevent any peaceful protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party’s state president and MP Sukanta Majumder said today.

A clash broke out between saffron party workers and police this afternoon when the party workers proceeded towards Bikash Bhavan, demanding arrest of culprits who allegedly accepted bribes for SSC recruitments.

The BJP claimed that around 20 supporters were injured following police resorting to lathicharge. Police also used water cannons to disperse the BJP supporters, while they broke the security cordon. Mr Majumdar, who led the rally, said male police physically assaulted women supporters and they will specifically lodge cases against individual police officer’s name with National Commission for Women.

“This is the police of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who without any hesitation assaulted women protesters in broad daylight,” he said. Mr Majumdar said that unemployed youths were deprived jobs. “A large number TMC MLAs sent list of SSC candidates to state education minister Partha Chatterjee, who is under CBI radar. Each TMC leader was involved in SSC scam will be brought under CBI scanner and will be arrested. So, the police are scared to prevent any movement of the BJP,” said Mr Majumdar.

BJP MP and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha (BJYM) Tejasvi Surya said youths of Bengal are deprived of jobs. “For each job, TMC leaders take lakhs of rupees from each unemployed youth, which is inhuman. Democracy is being trampled here. BJP has huge documents to prove how money was extracted from unemployed youths. Where and on which floor of Nabanna, the list of candidates were being typed, bypassing the genuine candidates, we have all the information,” said Tejasvi.