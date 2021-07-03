BJP lost the board of Bikrampur Panchayat in Bankura after a motion followed by a voting today when the elected BJP members migrated to the Trinamul Congress. The TMC though claimed that the members elected on BJP tickets switched to TMC to participate in the progess of Bengal brought about by chief minister Mamata Banerjee- led government.

Subrata Mishra, block president, TMC in Sarenga, Bankura said: “The members were getting frustrated as the BJP was failing to propel the works properly. They were eager to join TMC and after they toppled the board by voting in TMC’s favour, we shall recommend their inclusion in to the party.”

TMC garnered votes of four BJP members and one of the two independent members. Fahim Alam, BDO, Sarenga said: “The new board will be invited to take the charge within next 10 days.” District president, BJP said: “The TMC offered baits to our members and some were threatened too.”