BJP mulls new state president, corruption charges against 2 leaders

With allegations of corruption mounting against two key leaders of the West Bengal BJP—a prominent woman leader and a state general secretary — the party’s top leadership is reportedly considering a major overhaul.

Sources suggest that the BJP high command is keen on appointing a new state president with an unblemished image to restore the party’s credibility ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

The controversy intensified recently after Trinamul Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh levelled serious corruption allegations against a BJP state general secretary. In a Press conference, Ghosh presented purported details of the BJP leader’s alleged acquisition of illegal properties in the names of his wife and relatives, demanding a high-level probe into the matter. The developments have put the state BJP on the back foot. Compounding the issue, another BJP woman leader is under fire for allegedly concealing assets worth over Rs 2 crore from the election commission. A complaint has reportedly been lodged with the commission, further denting the party’s image in the state.

Advertisement

Amid this turmoil, the BJP leadership is scrambling to identify a leader with a clean and credible background to take over the reins of the state unit. In a surprising twist, the name of Kalyan Saha, a senior RSS functionary from Berhampore in Murshidabad, has emerged as a possible candidate. Saha, a businessman and office-bearer of the Vivekananda Vidya Vikas Parishad, is also the elder brother of BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Berhampore, Dr Nirmal Kumar Saha. Sources indicate that senior BJP leaders have recently held lengthy discussions with Kalyan Saha at his residence—marking an unusual and significant engagement.

Though he has hosted BJP and RSS leaders in the past, this level of interaction is being viewed as a clear indication of the party’s interest. Despite the speculation, Saha, who is in his seventies, has denied any plans to accept the position. “There is no question of taking up such a post at my age. It’s a good rumour, but I am not even an active BJP member, I belong to the RSS,” he said in response to media queries. Political observers believe the party’s strategy could involve tapping into communal polarisation while projecting a clean leadership face. Given that Murshidabad is a Muslim-majority, backward district, appointing a state president from there would be both symbolic and strategic, say insiders.

The possibility of Saha’s appointment has already sparked discussions within district-level BJP ranks. “If someone from Murshidabad’s RSS background is chosen, it would be a welcome move,” said BJP’s district leader of Murshidabad. Another local BJP leader added, “Kalyan Saha has long been respected among Sangh and BJP circles. Many top leaders used to stay at his home when the BJP had no base in Bengal.”

Other names doing the rounds include Lalbagh-based leaders and more well-known figures like Shamik Bhattacharya, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Dilip Ghosh, and Bharti Ghosh, all reportedly under consideration as the party looks for a fresh face to lead its Bengal unit through a challenging political landscape.

The issue of the national president’s election has been delayed due to the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. For now, JP Nadda continues to serve as the national president. Sources indicate that once the situation in Kashmir stabilises, the central leadership will take a decision on this matter, and the process of electing a new national president will be expedited. Meanwhile, the scheduled visit of state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar to Murshidabad on 30 April, has been cancelled due to specific reasons. He has been asked to attend an important meeting in Delhi.