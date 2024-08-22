BJP MLA writes to minister on Panchanai bridge

BJP leader and MLA from Matigara Naxalbari, Anandamay Barman, has urged the minister for North Bengal development, Udayan Guha to prioritise the construction of a bridge over the Panchanai river. This proposed bridge would connect Salbari with Sukna Tea Garden, Gulma, Milan More, Debidanga and Champasari areas in Siliguri.

In his letter to Mr Guha, MLA Barman highlighted the severe hardships faced by residents of these areas due to the collapse of a crucial link bridge over the Panchanai river in Salbari.

He noted that the current alternative, a narrow and dilapidated suspension bridge, is barely holding up and could collapse at any moment, posing a grave risk to lives.

According to him, the bridge is vital, serving as the primary connection between several villages, including those in Salbari, Sukna Tea Garden, Gulma and the broader Champasari Gram Panchayat area. Beyond just providing access to the Gram Panchayat and other public offices the bridge is essential for residents who frequent the popular Salbari Haat, a weekly market crucial for trade and daily supplies.

MLA Barman also informed the minister that he has repeatedly raised this issue in the Assembly, emphasizing the urgent need for this bridge to improve connectivity and reduce travel time for the people living on either side of the river.