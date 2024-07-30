BJP MLA urges Mamata to probe land-grab incidents in Naxalbari

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Anandamay Barman, representing Matigara Naxalbari, has appealed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee for a thorough investigation into a land scam and to take strict action against those responsible.

This request was prompted by numerous complaints received by Mr Barman from various sources.

According to him, a group of mafia have illegally ‘acquired’ several plots of land in Siliguri and the surrounding areas, including some within Matigara and Naxalbari blocks.

He also pointed out that reports of illegal activities such as land grabbing, encroachment and tampering with land records by Trinamul Congress leaders are regularly published in newspapers, elected representatives.

Notably, a TMC leader, who served as karmadhakshya of Naxalbari panchayat samiti was arrested by the police following a complaint from a government officer.

Mr Barman further stated that there is widespread unauthorized occupation of government land, forest land, school land, hospital land, land belonging to religious institutions, public grounds, and private property in the entire region. Many encroachers have constructed illegal structures and are using the land for commercial purposes without proper authorisation.

MLA Anandamay Barman also said that he has received reports of tampering with land records and creating false documents to claim ownership of valuable land which often involves collusion between corrupt government officials and the land mafia.

“In many cases, members of Tribal and Rajbanshi communities have been deceived into signing papers through fraudulent means. When they try to oppose this illegal activity, they face violence and intimidation from the land mafia,” Mr Barman said.

Mr Barman highlighted specific instances such as a shopping complex built on encroached tea garden land at Panitanki and commercial and residential buildings being constructed on large portions of vested government land along the banks of the Balason, Panchanai, Manjha rivers, and others by local land mafia.

He also mentioned that influential political leaders belonging to TMC have built resorts by occupying forest land, tea garden land, and NF Railway land near Gulma railway station.

“These are just a few examples of the many cases reported on a daily basis throughout the region. It is a serious matter of concern that numerous leaders from the TMC party, as well as elected officials and local land mafia, are collaborating to grab government-owned land and sell it to individuals,” Mr Barman said , adding, “These parties are even providing ‘registration papers’ with the help of corrupt departmental officials. This widespread illegal land scam is occurring across the region and involves large sums of money and public deception. Although the government has taken some steps to prevent such activities and has arrested a few individuals, I believe this is just the beginning and there are still many more culprits, who have not been held accountable. The current crackdown on the land mafia appears to be biased and unequal.”

“Therefore, I urge for your intervention to conduct an impartial investigation into this issue and take strict action against those responsible, including any government officials involved. Additionally, I request that the government provide assistance and appropriate compensation to those who have fallen victim to these fraudulent activities and unlawful land grabbing,” MLA added.