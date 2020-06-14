The state vice-president of the BJP, Biswapriya Roychowdhury, has criticised the state government on different issues and demanded proper and detailed accounts of the funds given by the central government.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Member of Parliament and district BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar also demanded a detailed report of quarantine facilities and expenditure incurred in preparing and managing them. He further demanded a “clear report” on food grains distributed through the rationing system.

On a political visit to the district, Mr Roychowdhury met district leaders and discussed the present situation, BJP leaders said.

He also instructed district leaders to be active and maintain a good relationship with all. “During this pandemic situation, when all state governments are trying to work together with the central government, our Chief Minister is going on the opposite direction and she has ignored the ICMR. The state government has failed to handle the Covid situation and ensure rehabilitation of migrant workers. She was also not allowing special trains with migrants to enter Bengal. The BJP will start a campaign in the state and try to reach out to a maximum number of families to inform them about the present situation,” Mr Roychowdhury said.

On the other hand, the Balurghat MP, Mr Majumdar, said: “It is very suspicious that the district administration is claiming 360 quarantine centres in the district and 732 inmates at present. But in most of the quarantine centres, mainly in educational institutions, the villagers are themselves arranging for food for the inmates. My demand is that the district administration must come clear on why it is not providing food to all. There should be a clear account and it should be made public for the people of the district to see.”

District magistrate of South Dinajpur Nikhil Nirmal, however, said that he has not received any such communication from the MP. “Quarantine centres are running without any issues in the district. All financial rules are being followed strictly in making any expenditure. Covid Task Force meetings are held regularly with all representatives as per the state government orders and all issues, including financial, are discussed and approved by the Task Force,” Mr Nirmal said.