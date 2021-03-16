West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday targeted the BJP alleging that the saffron party is hatching a conspiracy against the state government in poll-bound Bengal.

She made this claim a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a night-long meeting with the state BJP leaders to troubleshoot the candidate selection jinx.

“They (BJP) have no other work but to hatch conspiracies against me in order to kill me. They only know how to manipulate the Election Commission (EC) and tamper the voting process,” the wheelchair-bound Chief Minister said while addressing a public meeting in Bankura district.

“Will the Union Home Minister run the country or hatch conspiracy and harass the Trinamool Congress in Bengal? He only plans for riots. They are sending notices to our leaders using Central agencies,” she added.

Referring to the removal of the security-in-charge by the EC, Banerjee said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued a summon to the West Bengal Home Secretary on Monday.

The Trinamool supremo further said that there was poor turnout at Amit Shah’s rally in Jhargram on Monday as the people of the district did not want to listen to a conspirator.

“Why should our mothers and daughters turn up for the person who only hatches conspiracies against women? They think they will intimidate me and choke my voice. But I want to tell them that I shall always remain vocal about my stand against the BJP till the time I am alive,” the Chief Minister said.

“Do they (BJP) think they will win the elections if they kill me? I want to ask is Amit Shah running the EC and giving instructions to it?” Banerjee asked.

(With IANS inputs)