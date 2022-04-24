BJP ex-candidate attempts suicide

A woman, who contested in the last municipal election as a BJP candidate in Kalna has cut the veins of her wrist after her lover, who had promised to marry her, got married to another girl, yesterday evening.

The accused youth Indranil Basu incidentally is the son of Kalpana Basu, a councillor in Kalna Municipality from the Trinamul Congress. The police have begun a probe on the charges after the victim’s elder sister lodged a complaint. The BJP meanwhile hasn’t yet protested on her behalf.

The victim, according to the complaint registered with the police, was abused by Indranil yesterday evening when she was passing down the road beside Indranil’s house at Kalinagar locality in the town. The ‘depressed’ woman returned home and made a suicide attempt. The woman was shifted to the hospital due to profuse bleeding.

The victim has told the police that Indranil had a physical relationship with her in the last two years after promising marriage.

The consent for a physical relationship obtained by a person by giving false promises of marriage, according to the police, wouldn’t excuse him from rape charges. “Whenever the accused gives promises to the victim to marry her, never had intention to marry and the victim gave the consent for a physical relation on the assurance by the accused that he would marry her, was just a misconception, in such cases,” said Partha Kar, a lawyer with the Kalna ACJM’s court.