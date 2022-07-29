BJP demands Chief Minister resignation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president has demanded resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee by taking the entire responsibility of SSC and TET scams.

Sukanta Majumdar said Miss Banerjee is bypassing her responsibility by making a scapegoat of her cabinet colleague Partha Chatterjee. “She could not escape like that. All the scams will be unearthed one by one. More money and properties will be recovered. The entire TMC is a scam-ridden party; how can Partha’s expulsion elevate her party’s image? CM and several of her leaders, including the secretary general, deprived the meritorious SSC candidates and others candidates of several government jobs to raise the mountain of cash. Now they have to pay the price of their sins,” Mr Majumdar said.

West Bengal BJP co-in-charge and national IT cell convener Amit Malviya tweeted that getting rid of TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee is an admission of Mamata’s impending trouble. “It is abundantly clear that Mamata Banerjee is feeling the heat. Obscene amounts of cash recovered have exposed the dark underbelly of the TMC-led government. Getting rid of Partha Chatterjee is an admission that the noose is tightening and it is just a matter of time before it grips Mamata…,” he tweeted.

BJP today organised a mammoth rally from College Street to Esplanade, demanding resignation of the chief minister. Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty meanwhile said that he believes that Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee could not have stored so much money by themselves, there is involvement of several others.