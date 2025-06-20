BJP alleges harassment of woman MLA in Assembly

Tensions escalated in West Bengal’s political arena on Thursday as Suvendu Adhikari today accused the state administration of discriminatory treatment of women MLA inside the state Assembly. His comment came, when state BJP general secretary and legislator Agnimitra Paul alleged that BJP MLAs were being subjected to selective security checks at the Assembly premises, including orders to remove the party’s lotus symbol from their vehicles. “Even the chief minister’s car should be checked. My car was stopped just because I kept a scarf with our party symbol. TMC leaders come with cash-filled bags, but no one stops them. Even their cars have party logo and stickers,” she said, referring to the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC).

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the police of threatening a woman protester from Sandeshkhali who had vocally opposed alleged crimes committed by local TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. Adhikari claimed that the woman had been pressured by the ruling party to switch sides and, upon refusing, faced threats via WhatsApp calls made from a local village police official’s number to avoid traceability. And a senior officer of the Sandeshkhali police station is involved behind this conspiracy. “She was abused, threatened, and warned that she would suffer consequences. Yet she has stood firm, refusing to surrender to fear,” Adhikari said.

