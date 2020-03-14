BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said that people of Bengal are unimpressed by TMC’s mass outreach programme, ‘Banglar Garbo Mamata’ (Bengal’s pride Mamata).

“Mamata is actually the shame of Bengal as the BJP is campaigning through its programme, Ar Noy Annay (no more injustice),” Mr Ghosh said. He also said that the TMC chief has become so rattled by the BJP’s rise and popularity in Bengal that under her instruction BJP leaders are not being allowed to hold their chai pe charchas (mass contact programmes).

The BJP has started educating ordinary people on the Narendra Modi-led government’s programmes and schemes through meeting at tea stalls throughout the state, but the TMC has become so unnerved by the acceptance of the programme by the common people that its cadres are threatening poor tea stall owners of dire consequences, if they allow their stalls to be used by BJP leaders, he said.

The political temperature in Bengal is rising with the main political parties launching their respective political campaigns and slogans before the municipal elections just around the corner and the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

After Union home minister Amit Shah unveiled on 1 March, BJP’s new campaign and the slogan Aar Noy Anyay(No More Injustice), the ruling TMC launched its campaign – “Banglar Gorbo Mamata” on 7 March in each of the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state.