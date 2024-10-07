Birbhum truck owners unhappy with 13-day ban on plying heavy vehicles

The local truck owners association has urged the police administration to reconsider its decision to prohibit the entry of commercial vehicles on the national highway in Birbhum district for thirteen consecutive days, beginning today, due to the upcoming Durga Puja festivals. The district police administration has already started making announcements through public address systems in the Deucha-Panchami stone crusher industrial region of Birbhum district.

Deucha-Panchami is the largest supplier of stone chips and boulders in the state, which are essential for developing bridges, roads, highways, and buildings. Syed Fazle Haque, President of the Panchami Stone Association, said that the transporters and stone crushers would face significant fi n ancial losses due to the prohibition on commercial vehicles for such a long period. “Last year, during Durga Puja, the movement of commercial vehicles was also restricted on the highways of Birbhum district. However, this year’s ban is for a longer duration of thirteen days. We request the police administration to reconsider the decision and allow the movement of trucks and trailers for at least a few more days,” he added. Anas Ahmed, Secretary of the Birbhum District Tripper and Truckers Welfare Association, said that they heavily rely on the transport of stone chips, boulders, and sand to conduct their business.

The 13-day ban on the national highway would be a major setback for the transporters before the festive period. The association has also sent a letter to the state transport minister, Snehasish Chakr aborty, seeking his intervention in the matter. Bidhan Roy, District Magistrate of Birbhum, said that the decision to prohibit the entry of commercial vehicles for thirteen days was a directive from the West Bengal government and that the local civil or police authorities had no role in making this decision

