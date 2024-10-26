Birbhum murder: One person detained

The Birbhum police have started investigation after a bullet-ridden body of one Sujoy Mondal (35) from Mohammad Bazar police station area, early morning today.

It is suspected that yesterday night he was killed by firing from close range and his body was found near Serenda Road by local passersby, who informed the police.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. One person was detained.

“A murder case has been lodged and police have started investigations. One person has been detained in this connection,” said SP of Birbhum, Raj Sekhar Mukherjee.

His relatives said that one person named Sandeep called him last night and he went out along with him but did not return.

Recently, Sujoy Mondal was released from jail. Police suspect that he might be killed due to some old rivalry.