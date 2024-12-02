Bio-seals not going to be very effective in curbing air pollution in Durgapur: Scientists

PM10, or particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less, the key air pollutant in the Durgapur industrial zone, cannot travel long distances, and bio-seals along the Jharkhand border will not be very effective, according to senior environmental scientists and engineers. The Durgapur industrial zone recorded a PM10 level of 453.14 micrograms per cubic metre of ambient air on Tuesday, followed by 422.61 micrograms per cubic meter on Wednesday.

PM10, emitted from heavy industrial activities like mining, iron and steel, cement, and transportation by heavy vehicles, has severe negative health impacts on the heart and lungs. Durgapur, located just 20 kilometres from coalmine zones, also houses a cluster of iron and steel units, the largest sources of PM10 within its vicinity. PM10, considered coarse particulate matter, typically remains suspended in the air for a few minutes to a few hours as it settles down relatively quickly due to its larger size and weight. It can travel a distance of up to 48 kilometres.

Dhanbad, Jharkhand’s closest industrial hub to Bengal, with its coal washeries and mines, is 95 kilometres away from Durgapur, making it unlikely for PM10 to reach there, according to Dr. Kalyan Adhikari, a professor at the National Institute of Technology with expertise in environmental pollution. He stated, “Bio-seals are effective for preventing airborne 2.5 PM, but the current problem is primarily caused by PM10, which requires a more localized approach.” Dr. Aditi Kundu, an environmental scientist from Kolkata, echoed this sentiment. While Bengal may want to close its windows to block the “villain” northern wind from neighbouring Jharkhand as a remedial measure, environmental experts, including those at the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), believe that bio-seals alone will not be sufficient to address the issue. Subrata Ghosh, OSD at WBPCB, stated: “We are following the bio-seal measure suggested by IIT Delhi as a macro step, but it won’t be enough. We have intensified surveillance on local hazardous units.”

Advertisement

A Regional Airshed Strategy, as proposed by the Sports & Cultural Clubs Coordination Society, an NGO in Durgapur, to the WBPCB, could be a more effective approach. Kobi Ghosh, the organisation’s secretary, explained: “An Airshed is a geographic area where pollutants are measured and managed as a whole. It recognises that air pollution doesn’t respect city or state borders. Effective pollution management requires cooperation between cities and states.” The slow wind in November is also contributing to the problem. Dr. Adhikari noted, “Slow wind moves more slowly than warm air, trapping pollutants instead of dispersing them.”