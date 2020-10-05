Big budget puja committees in English Bazaar area in Malda have decided not to collect subscription fees for this year’s Durga Puja owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. They have said they will utilise whatever funds the state government has given to the clubs for the pujas.

Many of the committees have already started setting up pandals with membership funds from their clubs, it is learnt.

The decision has been welcomed by all concerned as many people are finically weak after the prolonged lockdown.

“The decision to not ask for any subscription by the puja committees is a very good move as many are facing financial problems. The Municipality had requested them about the same, which they agreed, so we thank them all,” the head of the board of administrators in the English Bazaar Municipality (EBM), Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, said.

According to Gopal Saha, the joint secretary of the Kalyan Samity, which organises a big budget Durga Puja every year, they will not take anything from anyone, except for the government help. “We will organise the puja with our funds and the government fund. We will also distribute masks, sanitizers etc during the puja days,” he said.

Another secretary of the puja committee of the Puratuli Sporting Club, Prabhat Choudhury, said, “This time our budget is only the government help and the club membership subscription for the puja. We will do whatever can be done within the fund that we have.”

According to sources, the police have already met these puja committees and asked to refrain from collecting subscription forcefully from anyone. A special stress on hygiene at the pandal area, making mask-wearing compulsory, not allowing anyone in the pandal etc would be laid on, they said.

Jayanta Kundu, the secretary of the Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said the most affected during the pandemic are traders. “As such, this decision is the right one. We welcome this and expect to remain by the side of people always,” he said.