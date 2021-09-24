Big BJP leader set to join TMC in a few days: Hakim

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim Thursday said a “big leader from BJP” is set to join TMC in a few days and claimed that the saffron party will disintegrate in the state.

Hakim, who is on the campaign trail for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, said the party is not inducting BJP leaders indiscriminately into its fold. TMC is checking the antecedents, and image of each BJP leader who has made overtures to TMC leaders and is deciding on his/her appeal after due deliberation, Hakim said.

“The process of returning has only started,” was Hakim’s cryptic reply when he was asked by reporters whether there would be more cross overs to TMC after the recent one by former union minister Babul Supriyo and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy earlier.

“Wait for a few more days. A big time BJP leader is all set to join our party … BJP will disintegrate in West Bengal,” he said but did not elaborate. Reacting to Hakim’s comments, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said “TMC should think about ethics and ideology before trying to poach BJP leaders. Those not interested in power and position, but love BJP will not leave,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally at Murshidabad’s Samserganj constituency, where polls are set to be held on 30 September, Banerjee claimed that BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, have been queuing up before the TMC office, the doors of which are shut. “We have kept the doors closed. If the doors are opened, the BJP will surely collapse,” he said