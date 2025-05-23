Bengali film to be screened at London film festival

Bengali independent film Adim (primitive) by Amitabha Chaterji, has been officially selected for the prestigious 26th Rainbow International Film Festival London, starting Sunday. The film, which features prominent theatre actors as the lead and supporting cast, had its world premiere at the Moscow International Film Festival 2024.

A thriller encompassing the relationship crisis of an urban couple, Adim is selected in the competition category.

The story revolves around a couple in their 30s facing a yearlong struggle to revive their physical intimacy. At their wits’ end, they choose to take a vacation to a remote hill station. But their tranquil escape takes a mysterious turn when they meet some intriguing people and face unforeseen circumstances. This riveting journey pushes them to their limits as they navigate the jungle’s dangerous terrain and their own inner demons.

With an ensemble cast from the world of Bengali theatre, Adim has Amrita Mukhopadhyay and Judhajit Sarkar in the lead. The filmmaker says he was looking for a girl who had strength in her personality, while for the male lead he was looking for someone who portrayed vulnerability. “Amrita fits the bill as the female protagonist in Adim takes a lot of strong decisions.”

Amitabh is presently busy with a social satire on the theme of marriage, which is in the early stage of its edit.