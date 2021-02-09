The CPI(M) Politburo member, Md Salim today criticized prime minister Narendra Modi, saying had the latter cared for the people of India, he wouldn’t have flown to Haldia yesterday in his special helicopter to attend a government sponsored BJP programme and instead would have visited Joshi Math in Uttarakhand to lend support to the victims of the natural disaster.

The PM in his first public rally in Bengal before Assembly polls launched an offensive against the Left Front-Congress poll alliance, alleging that they are in secret collusion with Trinamul Congress, and are involved in political match fixing behind closed doors.

Addressing the Press, Salim said, “Modi is now talking in the lines of Mamata Banerjee who keeps blaming the Opposition for hatching conspiracies against her party. The truth is, BJP and Trinamul are hand-in-gloves while people of Bengal remember that it is the same Modi who had publicly announced that Miss Banerjee sends him specially selected kurtas and sweets on special occasions. What does she get in return gift is yet to be known.”

Referring to the public rally attended by the PM at Haldia with other BJP leaders of the state, the CPIM leader said, “It is most unfortunate that instead of visiting the people of Uttarakhand who are trauma- stricken due to the natural disaster, Modi chose to fly in his special chopper to Haldia and attended a government sponsored party programme. He acted like Mamata Banerjee who holds public rally with state government funds.”

“Since Narendra Modi used a football reference to woo his party supporters at the rally, he must remember that he is giving one after another selfgoal while his party is buying players with TMC jerseys. The TMC leaders who are involved in chit fund scams, extortions etc are now members of the BJP” said Salim who further remarked that “there is no Ram or Rahim in football. The PM must not communalise sports.” Modi had yesterday said people of Bengal will show Mamata the ‘Ram card’ for committing repeated fouls. Salim said Bengal will show both Mamata and Modi the red card.

Meanwhile, the Left -Front chairman Biman Basu today made it clear to the party workers that BJP too is their prime political opponent along with TMC. It was learnt that the senior Left leader made the statement to put an end to speculations that had recently surfaced in its central committee meetings where the members were said to be in confusion over who their prime enemy is.