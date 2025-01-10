Bengal puts trap cameras as another tiger’s pugmarks appear close to border

As the people in the Bengal-Jharkhand border areas get back to normal life after the capture of Zeenat, another big cat from Palamau Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand is breathing closer to Bengal.

A fugitive tiger shuttling between Chandil and Dalma in Jharkhand has caused enough trepidation in Jharkhand bordering Bengal stretches in Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram in last five days as its pug marks were seen barely 16 km away from Barabazar, Balarampur in Purulia on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“The fresh pugmarks on Thursday showed it’s moving towards the Dalma Range forests from its recent hideouts in Chandil,” Saba Alam Ansari, divisional forest officer, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand told The Statesman today. The DFO added, “Earlier, it was near Balidih in Chandil but we are getting fresh pugmarks reflecting it’s movements from time to time, but it’s not spotted as yet.” Dalma is 21 km away from Chandil.

Advertisement

Dalma in Jamshedpur is the elephant reserve in Jharkhand and 62 Dalma range elephants in Bankura and their 30 counterparts in Purulia are currently ravaging the farmlands during the harvest season. The intrusion of the feline tiger into the elephant corridor has pressed the panic button in the Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia districts as the big cat would have easy access to the Bengal patches like what Zeenat recently followed.

Bengal forest officials too are now following the developments. “We’ve already placed trap cameras and deployed substantial man powers in the jungle corridor to keep track on the movement of the tiger,” said Dr S Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forests (central) in Durgapur. The Jharkhand officials haven’t sent any high alert to Bengal officials about the tiger’s tangential movement towards Bengal. The Jamshedpur DFO said: “Currently, it’s just heading towards Dalma, I could say.”

Unlike Zeenat, this tiger is not equipped with a radio collar, which has infused fresh fear of the animal’s sudden soft-pad intrusion close to the Bengal hamlets. Anjan Guha, DFO, Purulia, said: “It’s nearly 16-20 km away from the border.” On Tuesday, a car driver Ramprasad Mahato claimed that he’d seen the tiger near Kangratand jungle away from Chandil. On a newly built concrete road near Basunia jungle fresh pugmarks were visible the other day, the officials said.

Jharkhand meanwhile, is perturbed with another tiger that’s also moved out of the Palamau Tiger Reserve and currently is roaming in Garhwa in the North West region of PTR. The tiger had killed a buffalo on New Year’s day and a cattle further on 3 January. DFO Garhwa (south) division, Ebin Benny Abraham told The Statesman today: “A few villagers have seen the tiger, but we haven’t got any camera grab of it as yet. We’ve already preserved some plaster of Paris impression of the tiger’s pugmarks. The last recorded kill by the tiger was last Monday.” DFO Abraham said: “Two days ago there was a sighting of the tiger, besides, we’ve gathered scat samples of the tiger and sent those to laboratories in Dehradun and Hyderabad for further analysis and testing to understand the characteristics of the animal.”

DFO, Garhwa (south) and the deputy director, PTR held a joint field inspection and interacted with the locals who’d seen the tiger.