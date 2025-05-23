Bengal proud to be leading India’s energy transition: Shashi Panja

The state government’s electric vehicle (EV) policy is robust, with 318 public charging stations currently operational and over 68,000 electric vehicles sold as of early 2024, said Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for industry.

Dr Panja inaugurated a new portal on Accelerating Net Zero Transition of Public Transportation in Kolkata at the 4th East and North East Energy Conclave, hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at a city hotel today.

She stated that Bengal would be proud to lead India’s energy transition, driven by clean energy, regional collaboration, and innovation. The state’s strategic location, competitive costs, and infrastructure position Bengal as a natural hub for industry and renewable energy.

She highlighted the state’s collaboration with TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute), which is advancing innovation in areas such as floating solar, agri-PV, and building-integrated photovoltaics, proving to be highly beneficial.

Kolkata currently has 166 EV charging stations. Proposals are in place to set up 22 battery swapping stations, 82 slow-charging stations, and 20 fast-charging stations. A short video has also been produced to explain the efforts towards decarbonising Kolkata’s public transport system.

Earlier, in 2021, TERI, in collaboration with the department of power, prepared the West Bengal State EV Policy. TERI also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NRES department during the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025.