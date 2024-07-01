Bengal Police records BJP woman activist’s statement after five days

Cooch Behar district Police in West Bengal recorded the statement of the BJP woman activist on Sunday five days after she was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress women activists.

The victim was accompanied by BJP’s Cooch Behar District Vice President Deepa Chakraborty and District General Secretary Biraj Bose to the Cooch Behar police station.

On Saturday, the BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul visited Cooch Behar and accused the police of delaying the process of recording the victim’s statement.

Also, the National Commission for Women (NCW) member Delina Khondup is in Cooch Behar to meet the victim and record her statement.

NCW has already directed the state police to invoke relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR filed in the case.

“The accused must be arrested promptly and the victim provided free medical treatment. A fair, time-bound investigation is required, with a detailed action taken report to be submitted to the Commission within three days,” said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

BJP legislators have also called for a sit-in demonstration within the state assembly premises from Monday to protest against the assault.

As per the complaint filed by the woman at Ghoksadanga Police Station in Mathabhanga of Cooch Behar District, on June 25, she was surrounded by some women activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress and beaten.

She alleged that the Trinamool women activists took off her sari and dragged her for nearly a kilometre.