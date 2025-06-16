Bengal LoP accuses police of illegally entering Bankura BJP office in the night

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday accused the state police of sneaking into the BJP’s party office in Bankura district like “thieves and dacoits” and attempting “to break the gate and barge in under the cover of darkness”.

According to him, such an attempt by the Bankura district police happened at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, and the perpetrators were cops from the Khatra and Bankura Police Stations.

Advertisement

“This shameless display of so-called ‘power’ was met with fierce resistance from our brave BJP Karyakartas and local Leaders, who stood firm against this cowardly act of intimidation. Is this what Mamata Police have been reduced to; sneaking around in the dead of night to harass opposition workers while turning a blind eye to the real criminals?” said Adhikari in a statement he posted on his official X handle.

Advertisement

According to the LoP, the same state police chose to remain inactive when it came to the question of taking action against a leader like Anubrata Mondal, who was recently heard in a viral video threatening a police officer from Birbhum district “to rape his mother and wife”.

“Where is this bravado when it comes to taking action against TMC’s notorious ‘lumpen’ Anubrata Mondal? This is the same Police force that cowers when faced with TMC goons and their lawless antics. Just weeks ago, an audio clip surfaced of Mondal hurling vile abuses and threats at Bolpur’s Inspector-in-Charge, targeting his wife and mother with obscene remarks. Yet, what did the SPINELESS Police do? NOTHING,” Adhikari’s statement read.

LoP Adhikari, at the same time, also questioned the role of police during the recent clashes between two groups at Maheshtala in the South 24 Parganas district last week.

“One can’t forget the SURRENDER gesture made by the Mamata Police in Maheshtala a couple of days earlier waving white handkerchiefs towards the stone-pelting Jihadists. Bloody Cowards,” Adhikari said.

At the same time, he added that during the communal violence and riot-like situation in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district in April this year, the district police forces took shelter in shops when faced with the rioters.

“The people of Bengal deserve better than a Police force that flexes its muscle against the Opposition and commoners but turns tail when confronted by TMC’s goons or other lawbreakers who are under the shelter of the TMC Party. This is not Law Enforcement, it’s an act staged by Clowns, who have lost all respect from the People of West Bengal,” Adhikari’s statement read.

While condemning the police for attempting to illegally enter the party office at night without valid reasons and documents, Adhikari also shared a video where the policemen can be seen inside the office and arguing with the workers.