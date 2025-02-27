Bengal Himalayan Carnival to discuss Buddhism

The West Bengal tourism department, in collaboration with the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), will organise the 5th Bengal Himalayan Carnival (BHC) 2025 across three districts. The event will kick off on 28 February at Toribari, near Bengal Safari in Jalpaiguri district. It will then move to Rishyap in Kalimpong district on 1 March, and conclude at Sonada in Darjeeling on 2 March.

The theme for BHC 2025 is Living Buddhism – The Essence of Bengal Himalaya. Each venue is strategically chosen near a monastery, highlighting the region’s rich Buddhist heritage. Indigenous Buddhist communities, including the Sherpa, Bhutia, Lepcha, Tamang, Yolmos, and ethnic Tibetans, will actively participate in the festivities.

Local organisations such as the Toribari Ecotourism Homestay Association, Kalimpong Integrated Tourism Awareness Society, and Sonada Himalayan Homestay Association are partnering with the state government and HHTDN to ensure the carnival’s success.

The carnival aims to promote new tourism destinations in the Bengal Himalayan region, as traditional spots like Darjeeling have reached saturation. Post-COVID, tourists are increasingly seeking rural experiences, with many visiting multiple times a year.

The 5th Bengal Himalayan Carnival (BHC) 2025 will be held across three locations: Toribari in Jalpaiguri (28 February), a “hidden gem” offering history, culture, and natural beauty; Rishyap in Kalimpong (1 March), known for offbeat destinations, local cuisine, and handicrafts; and Sonada in Darjeeling (2 March), celebrated for its Buddhist heritage and serene meditation sessions at Sonada Monastery.

The event, themed Living Buddhism – The Essence of Bengal Himalaya, will showcase indigenous Buddhist communities and local organisations. It will feature theme-based art, photography, cultural dances, forest trails, and short treks, promoting rural tourism and celebrating the rich culture and traditions of the Bengal Himalayan region.