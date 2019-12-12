State BJP accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the Muslim population of the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) which is a major step since the country’s independence to protect the interest of refugees. The state unit is going ahead with its plan to accord as grand reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for their “historic” step.

BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha said that the chief minister Mamata Banerjee knows very well that she is bound to implement the CAB after it is passed by the both Houses of the Parliament yet she is trying to mislead the people with her stand that it won’t be implement in the state.

“TMC supremo Banerjee should know that she is the chief minister of West Bengal and not of Bangladesh, and bound by federal structure of the country. The Centre and states are bound by federal structure,” said Sinha. The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non- Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.

Banerjee, who has been stridently opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAB provisions, had said in Kharagpur that “there is no need to worry about NRC and CAB. We will never ever allow it in Bengal. They can’t just throw out a legal citizen of this country ”. Sinha said that with the passage of the CAB in Lok Sabha, the real faces of Opposition parties who were holding power in the name of socalled secularism stood exposed.

“Once Congress divided the country for its vested political interest. But the Muslim population who were here that time would not be drive out from the country,” he said.