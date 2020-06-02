Even as the state government eased the lockdown restrictions in areas outside containment zones today, the number of Corona cases continued to spike with fresh cases being detected from almost all districts. In the last 24 hours, 271 new Corona positive cases were detected in the state taking the total case count to 5,772.

Barring three districts namely Kalimpong, which is the sole green district in the state, Jhargram and Purulia, fresh cases were recorded from a highest number of 20 out of 23 districts today.

Howrah recorded 78 new cases, which is the highest single day cases in recent times. Kolkata ranked second with 54 cases and next, Birbhum with 30 cases.

Eight people died due to Corona since yesterday of which five died in Kolkata, one each from North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore and other states.

Till now, 253 people have died due to Corona and 72 others due to co-morbidity. Currently, there are 3,141 active Corona cases in Bengal.

A total of 2,13,231 samples were tested for Coronavirus of which 9480 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Earlier, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had asked people to learn to live with the Coronavirus, which she said has infected a few people even in Harish Chatterjee Street, where her residence is located.

The locality is also home to her relatives, including her nephew and MP, Abhishek Banerjee. State government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in containment zones only up to 15 June even as the Centre extended it till 30 June.

Meanwhile, state government today thanked Coal India Limited for their generous and timely contribution of Rs 20 crore to the State Disaster Management Authority on account of Amphan.