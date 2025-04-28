Bengal: Bangladeshi smuggler killed, 175 Phensedyl cough syrup bottles recovered

DIG and Spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, N K Pandey, claimed on Sunday that a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed after BSF personnel fired in ‘self-defence’ along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, and recovered 175 cough syrup bottles of Phensedyl.

He said that around 1 am on Sunday, a jawan of the 59 Bn BSF, posted at the Madhupur Border Outpost, spotted movement close to the border fence, adding that about 20-25 suspected smugglers were approaching the border fence from both sides.

Advertisement

“He could see the men on the Indian side carrying heavy bundles. He immediately challenged them. Instead of abandoning their attempt, the smugglers on the Indian side turned on the BSF jawan,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that while one focused the beam of a high-power torch on his eyes, the others – armed with sharp-edged weapons – attempted to surround him.

“The brave jawan fired a round from his Pump Action Gun (PAG) at the group, forcing them to disperse,” said DIG Pandey.

He said that the noise alerted a BSF ambush party ahead of the fence, and they rushed to the spot to find smugglers collecting items thrown across the fence.

“When this group of smugglers refused to give up even after a non-lethal shot being fired in the air, a shot was fired in their direction. While one of the smugglers was hit, the others took advantage of the low visibility and dense crops to escape,” he added.

DIG Pandey said that a search of the area led to the discovery of the body of the smuggler, 175 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, two bottles of foreign liquor, a torch, three sickles and a sharp machete.

“The Bangladeshi smuggler’s body, along with the seized items, was handed over to the police, and an FIR lodged regarding the incident,” he said.

DIG Pandey commended the efforts of the jawans, saying that they are continuously performing their duties along a difficult border.

“Cases of infiltration and attacks by Bangladeshi smugglers have been regularly raised by BSF with the BGB. Unfortunately, due to inadequate response, the miscreants continue to indulge in criminal activities. The BSF remains committed to taking all necessary measures to protect the nation’s borders in the national interest,” said DIG Pandey.