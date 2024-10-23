Beheaded body found at tea stall in Bhangar

A beheaded body was found early in the morning at a tea stall in the Bhangar Shakshahar area. The police have identified the deceased as Jabbar Molla (55).

The body was recovered by Bhangar police station. It is reported that Jabbar Molla used to run the tea stall. According to police and local sources, Jabbar Molla would open the shop daily, however, on Monday, he was not seen opening the shop. On Tuesday morning, his son opened the shop with another key and found his father’s beheaded body lying inside. The body lay beside a pool of blood, which had clotted and turned dark. His son stated that his father’s throat was not only slit but there were also multiple wounds on his body. It is alleged that he was attacked with sharp weapons.

The news of the body being discovered at the tea stall spread quickly, and local residents gathered at the scene. The police from Bhangar police station were informed, and the body was sent for an autopsy. Investigators are looking into the motive behind the murder. They are also probing whether there was any political involvement in the incident.

