Basudeb Das Baul, the folk singer who had hosted Amit Shah for lunch at his humble home in West Bengal’s Birbhum earlier this month, participated in Mamata Banerjee’s rally on Tuesday.

Shah, who was on a two-day tour to West Bengal earlier this month, had gone to Bolpur to visit Visva-Bharati University and lead a BJP rally there. In between, he had stopped at the folk singer’s place to have home-cooked food.

But days after the Home Minister’s visit, Das had complained that he was not allowed to speak to his guest and seek a job or opportunities for higher education for his daughter.

The singer had paid a visit to TMC’s district secretary in Bolpur, Anubrata Mondal, last week. He had confirmed that he would walk alongside the West Bengal Chief Minister with a contingent of Baul singers.

“After Shah left, nobody from the BJP bothered to talk to me although they came to me with the request to host the lunch. I did all the shopping. They only bought the sweets served that day,” said Das. “I am under no pressure from the TMC. I came to Mondal voluntarily,” he added.

Banerjee’s mega road show from Tourist Lodge More to Jamboni Bus stand, believed to be a counter to Amit Shah’s programme, has been graced with singers artists performing on Rabindra Sangeet.

The event will be followed by a rally which TMC’s district leadership has claimed will be attended by over 1.5 lakh people.

The headcount has become a major issue, especially after BJP had claimed that more than 50 thousands had visited during Shah’s event.

The TMC supremo is on a two-day tour to Birbhum, where she addressed an administrative meeting on Monday.