Basirhat TMC MP passes away

Trinamul Congress MP from Basirhat Haji Sheikh Nurul Islam passed away this morning.

He is survived by his wife and children. He was 61 and suffering from an incurable disease for quite some time. He was sick when he was given the Lok Sabha ticket and assured the party chairperson that he was fine and would contest in the poll.

Condoling his death Trinamul Congress chairperson Miss Mamata Banerjee wrote in her X-handle: “Sad to know of the demise of my valued colleague, our MP from Basirhat, Haji Sk Nurul Islam. He was a dedicated social worker in a remote Sundarbans area, and he worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region. People of Basirhat will miss his leadership. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Advertisement

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjeee in his X-handle wrote: “It deeply saddens me to hear about the passing of our Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat, Haji Sk Nurul Islam. He was a true champion of the Ma, Mati, Manush philosophy, dedicating his life to serving the people and safeguarding their well being, even in his final days. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and I pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

The Basirhat Lok Sabha seat became a hotbed of politics during the election after the BJP fielded Rekha Patra, a resident of Sandeshkhali, who had alleged that Trinamul Congress was involved in land grabbing and abuse of local women. Nurul Islam won the seat by over 3.33 lakh votes. The Sandeshkhali issue of BJP died a natural death after the election.