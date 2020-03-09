The Basant Utsab at Lahiri Baba Ashram at Rajhat in Bandel presented a convergence of all faith and belief. The colorful Basant Utsab celebration, following the footsteps and philosophy of Babaji Maharaj and Lahiri Baba sent out the message of love, communal harmony, sense of oneness and brotherhood.

The philosophy and ideology of propagation of education among the rural population, women empowerment, self introspection, self analysis and to achieve the goal of self liberation and divine bliss was the message of the day. The colorful Basant Utsav cultural program was staged Simultaneously from two dias, the Basant Utsav songs and dances following the Santiniketan tradition, classical vocal recitals instrumental and devotional songs mesmerized the spectators.

The director of a communication company Mr. Supriyo Banerjee said, the celebration of Basant Utsav at Lahiri Baba Ashram holds a special significance, besides up holding the rich traditional culture it aims also to unite people of all faith and belief in divine love ,to impart the teaching of great saints so that ever individual gets motivated towards self introspection and correction to move ahead towards self liberation and divine bliss and to build up society where common people can enjoy and realize peace, freedom, abundance and above all love for one another.

The foundation stone for the Lahiri Baba temple and Ashram was laid in the year 2003, in the year 2016 with the completion of the construction work, the first Basant Utsab was celebrated evoking the divine presence of Babaji Maharaj and Lahiri Baba with an oath to serve the mankind and spread the message of love and brotherhood among all.