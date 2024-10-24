Banned crackers seized in Howrah

Police seized banned crackers weighing around 400 kg following raids in different parts of Sankrail in Howrah district on Tuesday, one week ahead of the Kali Puja and Diwali festival. One person, Uttam Mondal has been arrested so far in connection with his alleged involvement in manufacturing banned fireworks.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids at Mondalpara area under Sankrail police station and seized huge quantities of banned sound crackers from the spot.

Police have also recovered raw materials required to manufacture crackers from the house of the accused at Masila in the nearby Mondalpara.

He has been storing huge quantities of banned crackers and raw materials illegally in his house, according to police.