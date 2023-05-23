Banned crackers seized, 34 arrested after Budge Budge blast

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday started an inquiry to probe the incident of crackers-burst in a house at Chingripota in Budge Budge of South 24-Parganas district.

Three persons died including a minor girl and several others were injured after the blast inside the house, storing huge banned fireworks on Sunday night. Expressing concern over the two successive incidents of blasts at cracker-making units in Egra and Budge Budge, veteran Trinamul Congress MLA Mr Tapas Roy said, “Very unfortunate incidents. Police could have been more vigilant to prevent such incidents.”

Police have seized a huge consignment of more than 20,000 kg crackers and arrested 34 people in connection with the seizure following raids at different a reas after the incident. Separate cases have also been registered by police after the seizure of banned fireworks from different factories and shops since Sunday night.

The incident happened hardly one week after the horrible incident of blast occurred in the illegal crackers-manufacturing factory, allegedly owned by a local Trinamul Congress leader at Khadikul in Egra police station area of East Midnapore last week claiming lives of 12 people.

The owner of the Khadikul factory Krishnapada Bag alias Bhanu Bag, who sustained severe burn injuries and had fled to Odisha, died at a private hospital in Cuttack. South 24-Parganas district police administration, intensified its combing operations in the Nungi, Maheshtala and Budge Budge.