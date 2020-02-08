To keep proper tabs on attendance of teachers at the primary schools, the district administration has introduced computerised biometric attendance system for teachers, a pioneering effort in the state. The respective schools where the system was introduced, however, were yet to have internet connections.

“Six schools have been included in the fold of our pilot attempt, which will gradually be extended to all the 3567 primary schools across the district. This will help us monitoring the actual attendance of our teachers, as from time to time we get complaint from the guardians that many are joining their daily classes late,” said Rinku Banerjee, Chairperson, District Primary School Council in Bankura.

She added: “This will make our teachers more disciplined and concerned about their schools too.” The very first biometric system was introduced at the Kansavati Sisu Vidyalaya in under-developed Khatra Sub Division. The installation of the equipment is in progress at the Bankura Primary Girl’s School, Mission Girls’ Primary, Lalbazaar Hindu Primary and the Mission Boy’s Primary School.

“By the end of February, we will install the system in five more schools,” Banerjee said. In Khatra, an SMS (text message)-based attendance system was introduced in certain schools. The DM, Bankura, Dr Umashankar S, said: “The SMS-based system was successful and inspired us to go for the biometric system.” He added: “The district officials, as well as the DPSC officials would now be able to monitor the attendance of primary teachers sitting in Bankura headquarters.”

Though the system has been introduced, the respective schools don’t have internet connections. Banerjee, the Chairperson, DPSC, said: “Since there’s no internet connection in the schools, we have asked the respective school authorities to dispatch the printouts of the biometric attendance sheet along with the salary bill of teachers every month.”