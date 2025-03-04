Bank of India opens 111 New Branches

Bank of India, a leading public sector bank of the nation, announces sizable expansion of its branch network by opening 111 new branches on Monday. Out of these 111 branches, 6 new branches (5 in the state of West Bengal & 1 in the state of Sikkim) were opened under field general manager office, Kolkata.

With the opening of these branches, the total number of branches of Bank of India has gone up to 5,301, whereas the total number of branches under six zones of FGMO Kolkata has gone up from 468 to 474.

The bank is planning for further expansion of the branch network during the current as well as next financial year & expecting sizable business through these branches.

