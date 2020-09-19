The Officer-in-charge of the Balurghat Sadar Traffic Office, Sudipta Kumar Das, allegedly committed suicide after he consumed 30 sleeping pills last night, sources said.

As the matter came to the notice of family members late last night, the traffic OC was taken to the Balurghat District Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

While sources said he had some “mental pressure,” for which he needed sleeping pills, Das’ wife Soma said today that he was in an illicit relationship with a civic volunteer.