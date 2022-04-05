Bagtui fire deaths: State hands out job offers to victim’s families

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had promised to provide jobs to the family members of the victims, who perished in Bagtui fire incident. In keeping with her promise, the state government today handed over job letters to 10 people. Bidhan Roy, the district magistrate of Birbhum handed over the job letters to the next of kin of the deceased.

The CM promised to provide jobs from her chief minister’s quota at Bagtui village during her visit last month. All of them will become permanent after one year, state government sources said.

Meanwhile, the CBI today collected forensic evidence like fingerprints from the handle bars of the abandoned totos belonging to the absconding accused Rana Sheikh to get concrete clues. The totos were used to transport vegetables, fruits and fish to the village. But on 19 March night, they were allegedly used to bring explosives to Bagtui village. These DNA samples have been already sent to New Delhi for forensic testing, sources said.

CBI officers again visited Rampurhat to get clues and clear doubts. They have met with the villagers and asked questions. At the CBI camp office today the present SDPO of Rampurhat, Dhiman Mitra has been grilled. He was questioned about how the investigations of Bhadu Sheikh murder case has progressed and what evidences have been collected.

A list of CCTV recordings was also sought from him, sources said. Four other eyewitnesses of the 19 March Bagtui arson incident have also been called at the camp office for recording their confessions, under Section 161 of CRPC. The widow of murdered deputy head of gram panchayat Bhadu Sheikh is against a CBI probe into the incident and claimed that she is satisfied with police probe so far.