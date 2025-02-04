Bagha Jatin tilted building: Engineer arrested from Haryana

In another major development, police have arrested the head of the engineering firm responsible for stabilising the dangerously tilting apartment complex in Bagha Jatin. The accused, identified as Abhishek Nagra, was apprehended on Monday morning from Haryana by officers of Netaji Nagar police station. His company had been tasked with straightening the leaning building, but instead of fixing the problem, the situation worsened, forcing residents into a state of crisis. Authorities are now investigating the alleged negligence in the project. The police plan to take Abhishek Nagra into custody under transit remand to question him about the lapses and to identify those responsible for commissioning the faulty work.

The incident dates back to 14 January, when an apartment building in Bagha Jatin’s Vidyasagar Colony suffered structural instability and started leaning dangerously. Residents had previously reported the issue to the promoter, who then hired an engineering firm from Haryana to correct the tilt. However, the firm not only failed to fix the problem but made it worse, leaving residents in distress. The twin incidents have raised serious concerns about workplace safety and construction negligence in Kolkata, prompting authorities to tighten regulations and ensure accountability.

