Badminton tournament wraps up

Powergrid Inter-Regional Badminton Tournament 2024-25, organized by Eastern Region-II, took place in Kolkata from August 29-31, 2024. Eleven teams from across the country participated. In the men’s team event, northern region-I defeated southern region-II and bagged the first prize. D Hari Kishore from the corporate centre clinched the male singles title, while Maneesh Zarwal and Sanket Hatekar from northern region-I won the male doubles event. In the women’s team event, north eastern region triumphed over eastern region-II to take the first place.

Pronamee Borah from north eastern region won the female singles title and Chayanika Das and Pronamee Borah from north eastern region secured victory in the female doubles event. Dr Subrata Gupta, additional chief secretary, science, technology and bio-technology department, West Bengal and A Barat, executive director, Powergrid were the chief guests at the closing ceremony.

