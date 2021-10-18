Babul Supriyo to submit resignation as BJP MP tomorrow

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Asansol MP who quit BJP and joined TMC in September is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday at 11 am to formally submit his resignation as an MP from the House.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed gratitude to the Speaker for granting the appointment.

“Sincere Gratitude to Hon’ble Speaker Sir Om Birla for granting me his time tomorrow at 11 am to formally resign as a MP. I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again,” Supriyo tweeted today.

Earlier on 1 October, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter.

The TMC leader had said he sent a letter seeking Om Birla’s appointment on September 20 and was acknowledged as ‘received’

Supriyo was ousted from the Narendra Modi’s Cabinet following a reshuffle in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and four new ministers from West Bengal were inducted in various ministries as BJP was pummeled in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections in which TMC returned with an enhanced majority.

He aired his resentment on a Facebook post about the differences between him and other BJP leaders especially erstwhile Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021 Assembly polls.

On 18 September, Supriyo, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined TMC claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal.