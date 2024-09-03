B R Singh Hospital doctors conduct medical test of former principal Sandip Ghosh

Doctors from B. R. Singh Hospital, Eastern Railway conducted the medical tests of former principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital and College, Dr Sandip Ghosh and three others arrested. Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) anti-corruption branch had arrested Dr Ghosh and three others over alleged financial irregularities in the Medical College and Hospital.

The doctors from the B. R. Singh had left late night on Monday from the CBI’s anti-corruption branch in West Bengal after conducting the medical examination of the arrested.

Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

In addition to Dr Ghosh, two vendors, Biplav Singha, Suman Hazar, and the additional security to Dr Ghosh, Afsar Ali have been arrested by the CBI.

Union State Minister Sukanta Majumdar said on September 2 that he had predicted the arrest of Dr Ghosh in the corruption case despite being doubtful of his arrest in the rape and murder case of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

Advertisement

In a video message posted on social media platform X, Majumder said, “The arrest was bound to happen and it was a demand of the people of Bengal… I already had doubted if the CBI could arrest Dr Sandip Ghosh in the matter of rape-murder due to the lack of evidence but in the case of corruption, Sandip Ghosh has been arrested, as I had predicted earlier.”

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Meanwhile, the Junior doctors also held a protest in Kolkata demanding an immediate resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

“Until the Commissioner of Police doesn’t agree to meet us, or resigns then we would be protesting day and night. Until he resigns, or comes to meet us, or allows us to meet him, that is what we would accept. We would not accept anyone under him, we need to meet him”, one of the protestors said while speaking to ANI.

The protestor also questioned the Commissioner on what happened during the period of 4 days when Kolkata Police had the case. “We want to know what happened during the time Kolkata police had the case, how did so much evidence tampering happen?”, the protestor added.