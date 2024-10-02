Award for creativity on eco-friendly Durga Puja

National event management brand Sigwage has announced to unveil ‘Sarad Pushpanjali Samman 2024’ to celebrate Sharadiya Utsav in a special way. Sarad Pushpanjali Samman 2024 is an initiative to honour the best eco-friendly Durga Puja in Kolkata.

‘Sarad Pushpanjali Samman 2024’ jury members including Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee, Rajib Pal, Prasun Ghosh, Sumit Mukherjee, Sujon Chandra, Tapasi Roy Nandan and Nandini Bhattacharya were present at the press conference at Floatel.

It is a first of its kind Sarad Samman to be held in the city which is dedicated to promote eco-friendly Durga Puja and celebrate with nature lovers. The theme of the initiative is ‘Prakitir Somman, Prokrito Somman’.

‘Sarad Pushpanjali Samman 2024’ will felicitate the best pandals with ‘Sarad Ananya Award’. The Sarad Ananya Award is a prestigious recognition bestowed upon the individual who provides the most eloquent and insightful brief of the theme at the Durga Puja pandal. This award celebrates not only the creativity behind the pandal’s design but also the ability to articulate its significance, inspiration, and execution in a way that captivates and informs the judges.