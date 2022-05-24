Auto services disrupted at Ultadanga

Commuters faced a harrowing time this morning after auto operators of various routes plying from Ultadanga Crossing remained off the roads on the first working day of the week.

Services of routes, including Ultadanga, Salt Lake, Sovabazar, Jorabagan, Lake Town were suspended by operators today, who were protesting against the alleged change of point for taking a U-turn for their vehicles.

The operators claimed instructions to change the point of U-turn near Ultadanga from the existing place to a new space will create difficulties for auto-drivers. According to some of the drivers, till now, while heading towards Ultadanga Crossing from Salt Lake and Baguiati, they used to take a U-turn from bus stop no. 15 to reach their auto stand. However, the traffic police allegedly have recently started prohibiting the autos from availing bus stop no. 15 and instead instructing them to avail Muchibazar for taking a U-turn. The new point of U-turn is not only making them drive for an extra distance of about a kilometer without passengers, but is also creating confusions with autos of other routes, claimed the auto operators.

The policemen on duty there however, said that the change was done on an experimental basis. A meeting of the auto drivers and the officials of the city police was held and services were resumed from around 2.20pm.