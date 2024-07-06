Attempted robbery: Intruders fire shot, 3 held

An attempted robbery took place in the heart of Kolkata, where a house on Lake Avenue Road, in Tollygunge police station area was targeted last evening. When the lady of the house screamed, the intruders fired a shot. Three people have been detained by the police in connection with the incident. According to police sources, all three detainees are residents of other states.

Preliminary information reveals that on Thursday evening, three young men, including one who was known to the homeowner, entered the house on Lake Avenue Road. The homeowner was surprised to see the two unfamiliar individuals accompanying the acquaintance. Before he could comprehend the situation, the three men entered the house and attempted to rob it. However, the robbery was thwarted when the lady of the house started screaming. In response, one round was fired before the three fled. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The police are investigating the authenticity of the gunfire claim.

Later, the police detained all three suspects. According to police sources, they are being interrogated to uncover the reasons behind the incident and identify any other individuals involved.

Advertisement