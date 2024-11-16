Attempted attack on KMC councillor, 1 nabbed

Two miscreants attempted to fire at Sushanta Ghosh, councilor of Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) and borough chairman on Friday. The incident occurred in front of his house in Kasba, while Sushanta Ghosh was sitting in conversation with two individuals at the local party office.

Though two of the miscreants were apprehended, one managed to escape on a bike. Police said the arrested youth has been identified as Md Iqbal.

Local youths caught hold of one of the attackers and handed him over to the police. Sushanta could not identify the culprits. The police are trying to identify the other attacker. According to police, the assailants are approximately 18-21 years old. Despite being at a close range, the gun misfired as its lock jammed.

Following this attack, Sushanta Ghosh’s supporters blocked roads in protest.