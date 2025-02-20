Logo

# Bengal

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mayapur

In a shocking incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was found hanging from the ceiling of his barrack at the Mayapur outpost under Krishnagar police district on Wednesday morning.

SNS | Krishnagar | February 20, 2025 11:12 am

(Representational Image)

In a shocking incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was found hanging from the ceiling of his barrack at the Mayapur outpost under Krishnagar police district on Wednesday morning. The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Debashish Garai, was recently transferred from the traffic department to the Mayapur outpost.

According to police sources, the incident came to light around 9.30 a.m. when Garai failed to report for duty. When he did not respond, civic volunteers went to check on him and discovered his body hanging in his room.

Deputy superintendent of police) Rajat Kanti Pal confirmed the tragic incident. “We noticed the matter when he did not turn up for duty. When civic volunteers reached his room, they found him hanging. His body has been sent for autopsy, and we have informed his family members,” Mr Pal stated.

Garai shared his barrack with another personnel, who had left for his duty around 8 a.m. as he was assigned to oversee the Madhyamik examination. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and registered a case of unnatural death.

Authorities revealed that Garai was a resident of the Nanoor police station area. While the cause of his death remains unclear, the police are exploring all possible angles, including personal and professional aspects, to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

