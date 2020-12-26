Suvendu Adhikari, the former West Bengal minister in the Trinamool Congress government, said on Saturday that he feels “really ashamed to be a part of the Trinamool Congress for 21 long years of his political career”.

Addressing an event at BJP office in Hastings, Adhikari said, “I feel really ashamed that I was part of that political party (Trinamool Congress) for 21 long years. It follows no discipline at all. It has become like a company. We have come out of that company and got membership in a proper political party.

“For over two decades, Bengal is following the culture of ‘for the party, of the party and by the party. The CPI-M-led Left Front government did it for 34 years, and then the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress followed in the same footsteps,” he said.

“Only BJP can establish the culture of ‘for the people, of the people and by the people’ in Bengal. If we really want economic reform and generate job opportunities in Bengal, we should go for the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre. The saffron party should come to power in Bengal as well,” he said.

Adhikari said that already the party workers, under the leadership of BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, have consolidated its base in Bengal. “They have gone a long way. Now it is our responsibility as obedient party workers to take it forward,” he said adding that the people of West Bengal should work towards transforming the state into “Shonar Bangla” in the time to come, a slogan raised by the BJP.

Suvendu Adhikari had recently joined the BJP on December 19 during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Midnapore where he took up the saffron flag from the hands of Shah amid a thunderous applaud from the huge crowd present at Shah’s rally at Midnapore collegiate ground.

Adhikari, the former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal, has taken with him a total of more than 40 TMC leaders to the BJP.

One of the architects of TMC’s Nandigram revolution and the party’s path to power in 2011, the 50-year-old Adhikari was a major force of the party’s ground-level organisation in the state and has his loyalists in almost every district in Bengal.

His departure is likely to prove fateful for TMC. But the West Bengal’s governing party has maintained that the recent development will not cause much damage to its chances of retaining power in the 2021 Assembly polls.

(With IANS inputs)