Arrested minister Jyotipriya Mallick’s health condition is ‘stable’

State forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick’s health condition is stable, hospital sources have said. The minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate early on Friday in connection with alleged ration pilferages from the public distribution system, is currently admitted in a private hospital after falling sick in court.

According to the sources, there have been no new issues observed with his health. His cardiac condition is also satisfactory. However, heart rate monitoring will continue at the private hospital where he is currently admitted, the sources said. Mr Mallick had informed the doctors that he was not feeling strength in his left hand. Hospital sources have said that an MRI would be conducted on the minister and a test of the cervical spine will also be done.

The purpose is to check for any issues in the spinal cord. Doctors are being cautious and do not wish to take any risks. Mr Mallick, who previously served as food and supplies minister in the state government, is accused of having received payoffs from the prime accused in the ration pilferage case.

An ED team was at Apollo Hospital on Sunday to enquire about Mr Mallick’s health. Mr Mallick has informed the doctors of all his physical issues, and in accordance with that, they are looking to perform necessary examinations and tests. Mr Mallick’s physical condition is otherwise normal in all other parameters.

The doctors are hesitant to take any risks and are seeking to conduct an MRI on his spine. Alongside this, doctors started physiotherapy for his back this morning. His urea and creatinine levels are slightly higher than normal due to his ongoing battle with chronic kidney disease for the past year. He had sought treatment in Chennai in August.

This increase in urea and creatinine is the reason for the additional tests. The doctors are considering it as a baseline. So, doctors are not overly concerned with this report. However, the aspect of his heart condition is being closely monitored, and until yesterday, from 2 p.m, Holter monitoring was underway, which was concluded today.

After that, he will be taken for an MRI. Mr Mallick had fainted and vomited during court hearings on Friday where the ED sought his custody for interrogation. Later, he was taken to the Eastern Command hospital and later admitted in a private hospital.